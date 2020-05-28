coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Cheers for teen released from Richmond University Hospital after MIS-C battle

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- There was a warm send-off for a 16-year-old patient after his battle with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

The staff at Richmond University Medical Center cheered as the teenager left the hospital Wednesday.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early May and admitted to the hospital last week battling MIS-C.

He was treated by a team of physicians, nurses, and clinical professionals led by Dr. Melissa Grageda, Chief Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Director of Pediatric Quality and Performance Improvement, as well as Dr. Brian McMahon, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics.

The patient was accompanied home by his mother, father, brother, and sister.

