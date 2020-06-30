Coronavirus News: First woman to run NYC subways is leaving MTA

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first woman to run the city's subway system is leaving the job after overseeing four months of unprecedented challenges and changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Eyewitness News has learned.Sally Librera, the NYC Transit senior vice president of subways, told her staff Tuesday morning that her last day overseeing the day-to-day operations of the sprawling system will be July 24.Librera -- whose first career was a teacher in California -- joined the MTA in 2004 as a transportation planner and worked her way up over the next 16 years, eventually running the Staten Island Railway and then taking over the subways, the first woman to do so.Officials say she was planning on leaving just before coronavirus hit the city, but stayed to face the unprecedented challenges, including:-- managing the suspension of overnight service for the first time in the railroad's history,-- overseeing the extensive cleaning and unheard of disinfecting of every subway station and train car-- keeping the subways running with an unprecedented number of workers out and amid general workforce concerns (a single positive coronavirus test could force many workers on the same subway line to be quarantined)More than 130 MTA employees, including 86 subway workers, died from coronavirus. And as the agency was beginning to battle back the effects of the pandemic, a train operator died in a March subway fire is believed to have been intentionally and remains unsolved.Frank Jezycki, the chief operating officer for subways, will take over for Librera on an interim basis.It is the second major departure for the subways. Andy Byford resigned as head of New York City Transit and started his new job as commissioner of Transport for London Monday.