Coronavirus Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states

More than 8.6 million Americans have now been infected with COVID-19 and the number of deaths has surpassed 225,000.
The seven-day average for new cases hit its highest level on record, overwhelming some hospitals and health care workers.
In El Paso, Texas, the number of new COVID patients has tripled in two weeks, with medical workers now setting up outdoor tents to house patients.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Kids return to class in reopened NYC schools
Students at more than 100 schools in New York City are returning to some form of in-person learning starting Monday. Youngsters in those schools were barred from in-person learning for more than two weeks as officials imposed restrictions to curb COVID-19 spikes in several cluster zones. But with COVID infection rates in some of those areas decreasing, the schools are allowed to welcome students back into classrooms.
Russia vaccine falls behind
Russia is reporting falling behind on its coronavirus vaccine trials. According to the Sputnick V makers, only 6,000 participants have finished the necessary doses needed to achieve complete immunization. That's far behind some of U.S.'s western trials, where nearly 30,000 participants have completed the two doses. At the current rate of development, it could take up to a year for the majority of Russians to get shots.
Also, children are also volunteering in clinical trials in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine. At Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a 12-year-old and his dad are both volunteering in a Pfizer vaccine trial. Despite the pressure to reopen schools, officials say most of the vaccines being developed will go to senior citizens first.
Mayor: Newark to begin 'taking serious measures' as cases spike
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said his city will be "taking serious measures" starting on Monday. Baraka said Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined on Sunday.
MTA distributes almost 15M masks
The MTA announced it reached a significant milestone this week with nearly 15 million masks distributed to customers and employees across New York City Transit, MTA Bus Company, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Bridges and Tunnels, MTA Police Department and MTA Construction & Development since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens
New York City sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal party inside a warehouse in Queens early Sunday morning.
The party was busted inside a warehouse at 47-02 Metropolitan Ave. at 2:30 a.m. Authorities found more than 68 people inside the establishment and said it had no liquor license, had illegal liquor storage and was in violation of emergency orders.
Cuomo on Trump administration COVID policy: 'They surrendered
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the White House Chief of Staff revealed the Trump administration's coronavirus policy when he said that "we're not going to control the pandemic."
Cuomo said Mark Meadows' comment on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning amounted to a preemptive "surrender." The governor said the statement was telling and basically admitted the way the administration has handled the pandemic since the start.
US surpasses 225,000 deaths
The United States has surpassed 225,000 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 225,061 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Italy closes gyms, shuts eateries early to fight COVID-19
Italy's leader imposed at least a month of new restrictions across the country Sunday to fight rising coronavirus infections, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters, putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants and mandating that people keep wearing masks outdoors.
Worried about crippling Italy's stagnant economy, especially after 10 weeks of a severe lockdown earlier in the pandemic, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte opted against another heavy nationwide lockdown. The new decree goes into effect Monday and lasts until Nov. 24.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
