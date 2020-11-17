COVID Live Updates: Governors tighten restrictions across US as cases rise

Nurses in the Philadelphia area are expected to walk-off the job Tuesday to protest the conditions.
The city just announced major new restrictions on restaurants and businesses as infections surge.
From the east coast to the west coast, people are waiting hours in line to get tested.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom says he's pulling the "emergency brake" on reopening the state's economy and is considering a statewide curfew.
The Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti now asking residents to avoid travel for the next two to three weeks.
In Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is reversing course by now issuing a mask mandate.
In Oklahoma, masks are now required in state buildings.
The United States is now averaging nearly 145,000 new infections daily. The number of lives lost is approaching a quarter of a million.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC schools will remain open
New York City schools will be open on Tuesday as the city positivity rate remains below the 3% threshold, Mayor de Blasio said.
New NJ indoor gathering restrictions take effect
Indoor gatherings in New Jersey are now limited to 10 people as of Tuesday. Starting on Monday, November 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people.
NJ school district turns to all-remote learning next week
As a precautionary measure, Mount Olive School District will shutter its schools for seven weeks beginning November 23. All grade levels will be taught remotely with the exception of students in specialized programs who will continue with daily in-person instruction.
The move comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises in New Jersey and Morris County at a similar rate as the virus' peak in April and May.
Mount Olive's closure, which begins the Monday before Thanksgiving and is set to end the day after Martin Luther King Day on January 19, covers a time period when school districts traditionally see cold and flu cases spike, in part due to close contact during holiday gatherings and travel.
NYC tourism takes a hit
The city attracted nearly 67 million visitors last year, but according to the New York Times, the city's tourism promotion agency now projects a rebound in visitors won't begin until the middle of next year.
It's also projected that tourism rates won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025
New restrictions in Philly
Philadelphia leaders have announced sweeping new restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city. Click here for full details.
At least 1 million children have tested positive for COVID in the USA
As of Nov. 12, over 1 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Children represented 11.5% of all cases in states reporting cases by age.
The number of new child COVID-19 cases reported this week, nearly 112,000, is by far the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began. At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association collaborated to collect and share all publicly available data from states on child COVID-19 cases.
Moderna says its vaccine may be 94.5% effective
Moderna is revealing very good efficacy data in their late-stage Phase 3 trial. The interim analysis shows Moderna's vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective. The company plans to ask the FDA for authorization "in the coming weeks" after safety data is available. This puts them on track with Pfizer to possibly have FDA emergency use authorization by the end of the year.
This is more good news in the race for a vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its vaccine is "more than 90% effective." However, the results do not mean that Moderna's vaccine is more effective than Pfizer's. These are not apples to apples comparisons because of small differences in the underlying trials, and these early efficacy numbers could change as more data accumulates.
Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
Santa Claus is coming to the mall - just don't try to sit on his lap. Despite the pandemic - and the fact that Santa's age and weight put him at high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus - mall owners are going ahead with plans to bring him back this year. But they are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they've been naughty or nice.
Woman warning of COVID-19 after 6 relatives, including parents, die of virus
El Paso, Texas, has been one of the cities hit hardest by COVID-19, and now a woman who lives there has a warning for everyone after losing six family members to the virus since May. Bonnie Soria Najera shared her story in an interview with "Good Morning America," explaining that her uncle was the sixth relative to die of the virus. Najera said what her family has experienced began on May 15, when her mom tested positive and went to the hospital. After her mother was admitted, Najera didn't see her again.
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men's college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next April and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.
