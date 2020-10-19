Coronavirus Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe

The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.
The actual worldwide figure of COVID-19 cases is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases. To date, more than 1.1 million confirmed virus deaths have been reported.
The U.S., Brazil and India are reporting by far the highest numbers of cases, although the increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge in Europe.
Skiing allowed
Ski resorts in New York will be allowed to open at 50% indoor capacity beginning November 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.
NY vaccination program
Gov. Cuomo announced NY State is putting together a COVID-19 vaccination program. Cuomo said the federal government will be in charge of providing the vaccines, while local governments participate through the state. The state will prioritize vaccines to essential workers and those with health risks.
2 USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors test positive for COVID-19
Two sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 while the ship was conducting training off the coast of California and have been taken off the ship to self isolate, a U.S. Navy spokesman said.
A mass outbreak of novel coronavirus aboard the carrier this past spring affected a quarter of the ship's 5,000 sailors led the Navy to put in place procedures intended to limit any similar outbreaks aboard its ships at sea.
Students randomly tested without consent
New York City's Department of Education is taking action after some students on Staten Island were randomly tested for COVID-19 without their parents' consent.
Police bust Queens banquet hall with more than 200 inside
Coronavirus crackdown efforts include a banquet hall bust in Queens. The New York City Sherriff's Department tweeted that it shut down an illegal gathering at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.
Gov. Cuomo announces reopening date for movie theaters outside NYC
Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.
Block-by-block 'micro-cluster strategy' will target increase of spread, Cuomo says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will employ a "micro-cluster" strategy to fight the spread of the coronavirus this fall. "We are now going to analyze it on the block by block level," Cuomo said. That means more targeted testing, mitigation measures that reflect why the virus is spreading in those specific areas, and increased enforcement. Cuomo said the strategy has the advantage of causing less disruption overall.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
