COVID Live Updates: 2,600 US deaths a day, more than 115,300 hospitalized

There is also a new daily hospitalization record with more than 115,300 people fighting the disease in hospital beds.
It comes as California's governor says he will likely extend the state's stay at home order.
The state is desperately low on ICU space, with just 2.5% of hospital capacity available statewide.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cuomo asking airlines to add NY to list of countries requiring coronavirus tests
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are questioning why six flights are arriving at JFK Airport daily from the United Kingdom, despite a new variant of the coronavirus spreading there.
"This is very concerning, this new strain they have found in the U.K.," Cuomo said Monday during his briefing. "The strain, according to Boris Johnson, is 70% more transmittable. They don't know if there is any higher rate of death. They don't know if the vaccine is as effective with the new strain. 'A working assumption' is that the vaccine works."
Cuomo said 120 countries now require a negative test before arriving from the U.K., and some European countries have begun closing their borders. The U.S. has not, however, and Cuomo called that "reprehensible."
Concern mounting after EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on United flight falls ill
An EMT who performed CPR on a passenger with COVID-like symptoms who died on a Los Angeles-bound flight is now concerned that he may have contracted the potentially deadly virus.
Tony Aldapa was on the diverted United flight on Dec. 14 when the plane headed to Los Angeles International Airport was diverted during a medical emergency. A man suffered what was initially deemed a heart attack. Several passengers with medical experience stepped in to help resuscitate the man, including Aldapa who reportedly performed CPR for almost an hour.
Santa Claus granted NY COVID quarantine travel waiver for Christmas
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking steps to ensure Santa Claus is able to travel around the state this Christmas Eve.
Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health has granted Santa a waiver to travel to New York for Christmas.
Moderna vaccine arrives in Connecticut
The second approved vaccine to combat COVID-19 began arriving in Connecticut on Monday as a state advisory panel met to discuss who gets vaccinated next. Workers at Hartford Hospital began unloading 8,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the applause of health care workers.
Critical care nurse Mandy Delgado was the first at the hospital to get a Moderna shot, saying she was hopeful vaccinations will eventually lead to fewer patients being admitted with the virus.
"Working in critical care, I've been exhausted, overwhelmed, seeing patients come in needing more oxygen and able to talk and progressively getting worse, then actually dying, and families not being there," she said.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state expects to receive 63,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week as well as 24,375 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That is in addition to the 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state received last week, Lamont said.
Letters to Santa reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
Writing letters to Santa is a tradition for children every year, but this year, those annual requests are taking on new meaning. Many of this season's letters reflect the reality of a year that was incredibly difficult for so many.
Dr. Fauci to get vaccine Tuesday
Dr. Anthony Fauci will get the Moderna vaccine alongside several frontline workers to help build confidence in the faccine.
NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be rolling up his sleeve tomorrow to get @moderna_tx #COVID19 vaccine alongside @SecAzar, @NIHDirector, and several @NIHClinicalCntr frontline workers to build confidence in the vaccine, which is the best hope against this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q8uu6vMs1E— NIAID News (@NIAIDNews) December 21, 2020
Murphy extends public health emergency in NJ, announces date change for special elections
Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the public health emergency in New Jersey for an additional 30 days.
"Unless extended, these emergencies expire after 30 days," he said. "Given where we are currently, we must remain in a proper footing to continue responding to this pandemic."
Murphy also signed an executive order moving the upcoming February fire district elections, March special school elections and all other special elections to April 20, 2021.
