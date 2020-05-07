coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Police, firefighters in Yonkers applaud children's hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- There was a special salute for health care workers at a children's hospital in Yonkers.

Yonkers police and firefighters took a moment to applaud health care workers at Elizabeth Seton Children's Center.

Employees there have managed to keep the facility virus-free throughout the pandemic.

