Coronavirus News: Free daycare for kids of 1st responders, healthcare workers in Westchester

All school districts in Westchester County are now providing childcare for kids ages 5-12 whose parents don't have other childcare options.
"This is an important thing we as a county can do to help support these brave men and women who are the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. " I want them to be able to focus on their work and know that their children are well taken care of. It's often said 'it takes a village' - today that village is a whole County and we are here to support and care for one another during this difficult and stressful time."
The service is available to all county residents and those healthcare and workers and first responders who live outside of Westchester but work in the county.
The hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week.
Ardsley: Concord Road Elementary School
Bedford: Mount Kisco Elementary School
Blind Brook: Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School
Bronxville: Bronxville Elementary School
Byram Hills: Armonk Children's Corner
Croton-Harmon: Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School
Dobbs Ferry: Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School
Edgemont: Edgemont High School
Greenburgh - North Castle: Kenneth B. Clark Academy
Harrison: Harrison Elementary School
Hastings on Hudson:
o Pre-K to 4th Grade: Hillside Elementary School;
o 5th and 6th Grade: Farragut Middle School
Hendrick Hudson: Hendrick Hudson Elementary School
Irvington: Dows Lane Elementary School
Katonah - Lewisboro: Elementary School
Mount Vernon: Holmes Elementary School
o Additional childcare resources will be provided at Macedonian Baptist Church; Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church and Allen Memorial Church or the Church of God in Christ
New Rochelle: City School District of New Rochelle's District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall)
Ossining: Park Elementary School
Peekskill: Uriah Hill Elementary Schools
Pelham: Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s)
Pocantico Hills:
Rye City: Rye High School or Rye Middle School
Somers: Somers Intermediate School
Tarrytown: John Paulding Elementary School
Valhalla: Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School
White Plains: Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Yonkers: Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12
o Casimir Pulaski School - 150 Kings Cross, Scarsdale
o Montessori School 31 - 7 Ravenswood Rd
o School 17 - 745 Midland Ave
Yorktown: Yorktown High School between 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
