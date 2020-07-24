coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Troubling rise in COVID cases among young adults in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York is seeing a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults over the past several weeks.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, the only age group seeing a rise in cases over the last two weeks are 21 to 30-year-olds.

"There's an attitude that young people are immune ... you are not, 21 to 30 the virus can kill you," Cuomo said. "And if it doesn't kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently and it can kill them, so they're laboring under false pretenses."

The governor says 28 cases are linked to a July 4th party in the Albany area.

Similar to New York, a COVID cluster of approximately 20 cases is being linked to a house party in Middletown, New Jersey that took place on July 11.
Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party.


New York is planning to release a PSA to remind young people that they too can get seriously ill and even die from coronavirus.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
