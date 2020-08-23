Coronavirus News: Newark Police detective dies of COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark Police detective who served in Mayor Ras Baraka's detail has died of COVID.Irving Callender passed away on Saturday.Mayor Baraka says Callender was a lifelong Newarker, who loved his city, loved his family, and gave his life for both.Callender joined the department in 2006 and became part of the mayor's protection unit in 2014.Callender was 43 years old.