Coronavirus News: Clusters emerge in Orthodox Jewish communities

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Growing COVID-19 clusters in large Orthodox Jewish communities could spread wider if not quickly contained, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned.

Health officials in New York are investigating 20 zip codes where coronavirus hotspots are showing test results above 10% positivity in some cases.

The state's positivity rate is 1.1% while the average in the top 20 zip codes is above 5%. In one case, the positivity rate is above 20%.

"A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow," Cuomo said.

Earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city reported a positivity rate over 3% for the first time in months.

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



