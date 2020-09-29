Coronavirus News: Clusters emerge in Orthodox Jewish communities

Health officials in New York are investigating 20 zip codes where coronavirus hotspots are showing test results above 10% positivity in some cases.
The state's positivity rate is 1.1% while the average in the top 20 zip codes is above 5%. In one case, the positivity rate is above 20%.
"A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow," Cuomo said.
Earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city reported a positivity rate over 3% for the first time in months.
