Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 3 - New York on Pause

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Empty streets. Empty clubs. Abandoned office buildings and deserted restaurants. Empty pews in the church and empty seats on the train.In a city of crowds, the people who made up the crowds suddenly scared to death of them.The novel coronavirus was just starting to show its teeth in New York and New Jersey as Winter turned to Spring.People were dying already, but we were only starting to feel the wave of death, anguish, and need that was heading our way.The multipart series is now streaming on the ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.For more episodes, visit our 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' landing page ----------Jim Dolan |Emily Sowa |Melissa Gard |Mike Thorne |Matt Gosciminski |Rolando Pujol |Dana Bussey |Brandon Cook |Chad Matthews |