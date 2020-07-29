Coronavirus News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island

Park Shore County Day Camp says a staff member notified them on Friday of a positive test.
Contact tracing led to health officials identifying four more cases in staff members who socialize outside of the camp.
Three camp pods have been quarantined.
The camp director says almost all the campers returned on Tuesday despite the news, and the camp is confident they are providing a safe environment.
