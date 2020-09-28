Coronavirus News: NYC keeping close eye on COVID spike in 8 neighborhoods

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is dealing with a new spike in coronavirus cases.

Officials pinpoint the increase to several neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, and they are considering taking action to crackdown and stop the spread.


In Midwood, the rate of people testing positive was 4.95 late last week. It's trending in the wrong direction with a positivity rate of 5.34 percent now.

There are eight neighborhoods the city is concerned about.

The Department of Health says they are outpacing the citywide average by 3.3 times over the past 14 days.

These areas account for over 23% of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing just under 7% of the city's overall population.

Gravesend/Homecrest (6.75%)
Midwood (5.34%)
Kew Gardens (3.82%)
Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.9%)
Borough Park (4.63%)
Bensonhurst/Mapleton (4.41%)
Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.91%)
Flatlands/Midwood (3.85%)


In addition to these 8 ZIP codes, the City has identified 4 additional ZIP codes that are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3%, which are:

Rego Park (2.34%)
Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.71%)
Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.45%)
Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.74%)

The data is already showing an uptick in hospitalizations in Queens and Brooklyn.

All of this as thousands gathered for Yom Kippur.

The city is considering fines for those not wearing mask, prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more and shutting down schools and businesses if they didn't see the trend change by Monday.

"Everybody should wear a mask," said Ted Long, of the NYC Test and Trace Corps. "That's singularly such an important thing that we can do. And we're now, I'm going to tell you, in more than 300 synagogues across New York City, we're arming them with masks to help."

The city already closing some Yeshivas and will decide soon if they need to go further.

More TOP STORIES News