'All of you have been a blessing': COVID survivor thanks hospital staff who saved his life

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- After six-month long battle, a COVID survivor is finally going home -- just in time for Thanksgiving.It's been a long journey for James Colon, who never thought he would make this walk."All of you have been a blessing," Colon said.He thanked the Mount Sinai staff who took care of him over the 195 days he spent in the hospital.Now, this survivor of COVID is finally going home."I'm so grateful to be here with my family," Colon said.He fought COVID for six months and was in bad shape -- even spent part of it in a coma."My kidneys failed, liver was failing, my heart was swollen, my lungs due to the corona gave way to pneumonia," Colon said.His beloved niece Veronica Britez-Ward told Eyewitness News the agonizing details where she thought her uncle wouldn't make it."We soon might have to make a decision to let him go peacefully and for how long were we going to continue the journey," Britez-Ward said.Colon was put on a ventilator and then spent months on a roller coaster ride of ups and down. But his family stuck by his side, and so did his rehabilitation team."He was always a very motivated person, he wanted to do more all the time," said Dr. Burgos of Mount Sinai Morningside.That determination lead to the moment he finally went home, with a smiling, celebrating victory over the biggest fight of his life."I'm going to be very thankful this Thanksgiving," Colon said.