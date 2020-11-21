coronavirus new york city

'All of you have been a blessing': COVID survivor thanks hospital staff who saved his life

By
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- After six-month long battle, a COVID survivor is finally going home -- just in time for Thanksgiving.

It's been a long journey for James Colon, who never thought he would make this walk.

"All of you have been a blessing," Colon said.

He thanked the Mount Sinai staff who took care of him over the 195 days he spent in the hospital.

RELATED: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
EMBED More News Videos

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.



Now, this survivor of COVID is finally going home.

"I'm so grateful to be here with my family," Colon said.

He fought COVID for six months and was in bad shape -- even spent part of it in a coma.

"My kidneys failed, liver was failing, my heart was swollen, my lungs due to the corona gave way to pneumonia," Colon said.

His beloved niece Veronica Britez-Ward told Eyewitness News the agonizing details where she thought her uncle wouldn't make it.

"We soon might have to make a decision to let him go peacefully and for how long were we going to continue the journey," Britez-Ward said.

Colon was put on a ventilator and then spent months on a roller coaster ride of ups and down. But his family stuck by his side, and so did his rehabilitation team.

"He was always a very motivated person, he wanted to do more all the time," said Dr. Burgos of Mount Sinai Morningside.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo sticker lets governor peek in on your Thanksgiving gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A sticker company is cashing in while poking fun at GovernorCuomo's statewide mandate limiting holiday gatherings


That determination lead to the moment he finally went home, with a smiling, celebrating victory over the biggest fight of his life.

"I'm going to be very thankful this Thanksgiving," Colon said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymorningside heightsmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalsurvivor storynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC likely to enter orange zone 1st week of December: Mayor
Coronavirus Live Updates: WHO panel advises against remdesivir
COVID: New tool launched to verify NYC contact tracers
NYC nurses march from hospital to cemetery to protest lack of PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
Paintball attack near NJ mall injures teen's eye
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Police: Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in NYC
The Countdown: Trump continues attempt to overturn election; Biden heads to Washington
'11th Guest' sticker lets Cuomo peek in on Thanksgiving gatherings
NYC likely to enter orange zone 1st week of December: Mayor
Show More
'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
What's next for NJ? It's not obvious, Murphy says
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Tofurky sales surge ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilean woman with rare tumor in neck blood vessel receives free treatment
More TOP STORIES News