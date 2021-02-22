coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: NYC gets 2 more state-run sites with more vaccine expected

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The state is opening two more COVID vaccination sites in New York City this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

Vaccines given out at the state-run sites are by appointment only and are not part of the state's weekly allocation.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Meantime, New York City is expected to receive more vaccines today after shipments were delayed by winter weather.

This will allow more first dose appointments to open up.

Mayor de Blasio toured a new vaccination site for seniors in Red Hook, Brooklyn on Sunday.

The site was only able to vaccinate 100 people due to the dwindling supply of doses.

This followed the city once again delaying the opening of a site at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens.

Officials say it's a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

It comes as the first New York resident has tested positive for the COVID variant first identified in South Africa.

It's not clear how many others that person may have come into contact with. Authorities are now working on contact tracing.

ALSO READ | Young women dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityqueensbrooklynhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Overnight subway hours increase in NYC
Amanda Kloots gets COVID vaccine after Nick Cordero's death
NY resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
MTA increasing overnight subway service starting tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hits 2-year-old by accident during argument at subway stop
Party with 300 people inside shut down in Queens
AccuWeather: Snowy mix turns to rain
Overnight subway hours increase in NYC
139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
This study will pay you $2,000 to sleep
Show More
Century 21 department stores hint at making comeback
Man stabbed on subway after woman told him to 'stay safe': NYPD
Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue
NY resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
More TOP STORIES News