Coronavirus NY: NYC gets 2 more state-run sites with more vaccine expected

Beginning Wednesday, the sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.
Vaccines given out at the state-run sites are by appointment only and are not part of the state's weekly allocation.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
Meantime, New York City is expected to receive more vaccines today after shipments were delayed by winter weather.
This will allow more first dose appointments to open up.
Mayor de Blasio toured a new vaccination site for seniors in Red Hook, Brooklyn on Sunday.
The site was only able to vaccinate 100 people due to the dwindling supply of doses.
This followed the city once again delaying the opening of a site at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens.
Officials say it's a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
It comes as the first New York resident has tested positive for the COVID variant first identified in South Africa.
It's not clear how many others that person may have come into contact with. Authorities are now working on contact tracing.
ALSO READ | Young women dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question