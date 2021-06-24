Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC says no booster shots needed yet

But that could change as the pandemic progresses, and more data emerges, regarding where we're at with infection rates, the evolving prevalence of variant strains, and how our original doses appear to be maintaining protection... or if that immunity looks like its fading.
"For recommendations around booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, we need to not only have information around the risks of COVID complications and risk of exposure but also the risk of waning immunities and risk of COVID variants," CDC's Dr. Sarah Oliver said.
The data isn't there currently, but CDC would "continue to monitor," Oliver said, to determine if booster shots may be warranted in the future.
CDC finds likely association between mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation
A CDC panel said Wednesday that data shows a "likely association" between the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and a rare heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, but they said the benefits of the shot far outweigh the risks.
"Myocarditis is a rare disease, but it's not a new disease," said Dr. Matthew Oster, with the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. "It's been around for a while. Traditionally, there have been, thought to have viral triggers, although there can be others. But it does appear that mRNA vaccine may be a new trigger for myocarditis, yet it does have some different characteristics in the presentation, and particularly the course of how patients are doing."
The instances of heart inflammation, roughly 323 cases out of more than 26 million doses administered, are mostly in younger males with symptoms generally appearing within a week after vaccination -- more likely after the second dose.
"The facts are clear, this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination," the panel said. "Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment. In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe...The benefits still clearly outweigh the risks for COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents and young adults."
MTA to permanently ban cash transactions at booths
MTA officials announced Wednesday that booth workers who once handled cash transactions will no longer accept straphangers cash at token booths. Hand-to-hand transactions were initially banned during the start of the pandemic over concerns that workers were put at risk of catching COVID.
To-go booze coming to an end in NY
New York State is lifting the coronavirus state of emergency, and with it comes the end of to-go cocktails. The state Liquor Authority confirmed the regulations allowing to go and delivery of alcoholic end Thursday with the lifting of the state of emergency.
Frontier Airlines making passengers pay 'COVID Recovery' surcharge
Frontier Airlines is now making passengers pay a "COVID Recovery" surcharge. The charge is intended to offset costs such as "increased sanitation and cleaning on board the aircraft and in the airport, shields at the ticket counters and gate areas, and personal protective equipment for employees," according to the airline's site.
Why officials are particularly concerned about unvaccinated population in the South
Although national coronavirus metrics have been declining rapidly, infections in areas with low vaccination rates persist -- a particularly worrisome trend, experts say, as new, and more transmissible variants emerge. Health experts have been emphatic in their message that the best way to curtail the spread of the highly infectious, and potentially more dangerous, delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies as a "variant of concern," is to get fully vaccinated.
Cuomo signs Safe Staffing Bills into law
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Wednesday the Safe Staffing Bills, a mandate to help healthcare facilities better plan and prepare for future challenges, to be led by essential workers who know their needs best.
Essential workers monument to be displayed in Battery Park City
On this Labor Day 2021, New York state will open a new Circle of Heroes Monument to Essential Workers in Battery Park City. The monument will be a circular display of 19 maple trees, representing the 19 groups of essential workers. Also, an eternal flame will honor the memory of all who gave their lives to protect and serve.
Cuomo: NY's COVID-19 State of Emergency expires Thursday, CDC guidance remains in place
New York state's coronavirus state of emergency expires Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced -- and it will not be renewed. The state, however, will continue to follow CDC guidance for mask-wearing in certain indoor settings.
"The emergency is over, it's a new chapter," Cuomo said. "Doesn't mean there are not challenges for the new chapter. but the emergency is over. It's not that we believe COVID is gone, we still have to vaccinate people, especially young people."
Final drawing for COVID scholarship incentive
The final drawing next week for college students to get a COVID shot by Monday night for their chance to receive full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in NY state.
NYC offering in-home vaccinations to all
New York City is now offering in-home vaccinations to anyone who wants one, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. Appointments can be made by visiting nyc.gov/homevaccine. The city has already vaccinated 15,000 residents under the program, the mayor said.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
