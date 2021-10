Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Unilever to give free popscicles, Klondike shakes at vaccination sites

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another sweet treat is being added to the growing list of free food being offered to those getting vaccinated against COVID-19.On Friday, Unilever says it will be giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes to several vaccination sites across the US, including New York.The one-day event is part of the company's "Day of Service" which started last year to help communities affected the most by the pandemic.Unilever is also donating $25 million in goods and services towards pandemic relief this year.New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.Macy's, Inc. announced its vision for renewing its commitment to its flagship Herald Square store, including $235 million of private investment in the surrounding neighborhood . Macy's plan would upgrade Herald Square's transit infrastructure and public realm into a modern, pedestrian-friendly urban space with upgraded subway access, improved transit connections and ADA-accessible elevators. To achieve these upgrades, Macy's will leverage its underlying Herald Square real estate to build a commercial office tower above its iconic flagship store.President Joe Biden announced additional steps toward promoting vaccine accessibility, including free rides on Uber and Lyft to vaccination sites , to help meet the administration's goal of 70% of adults getting at least one coronavirus shot by July 4.Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites until July 4 as part of a new partnership with the White House, Biden confirmed on Tuesday.McDonald's is partnering with the White House to promote vaccination information on its coffee cups as hesitancy grows about taking the potentially life-saving shot.Beginning in July, customers in the United States will see redesigned McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers that features "We Can Do This," a slogan created by the US Department of Health and Human Services to promote vaccine confidence. It also includes a website address (vaccines.gov) that directs people to nearby appointments and safety information.Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City students will not be required to get the vaccine "We talked about it with the health team, we just don't really think it's the right way to go at this moment. We will watch, always, always be led by the data and science. But right now, we are seeing extraordinary success and we expect that success to be sustained," Mayor de Blasio said.Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, the Hoboken Health Department and local Hoboken pharmacies are continuing to expand vaccination options for Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Vaccine clinics with Medicine Man Pharmacy utilizing the Pfizer vaccine are now open to Hoboken residents ages 12-15, given the new guidance from the FDA and emergency use approval.12- to 15-year-olds in New York state may be able to get vaccinated as early as Thursday , Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.As part of NYC's ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated, Mayor Bill del Blasio announced free two-week Citi Bike memberships to anyone gets their COVID vaccination. The mayor also announced a new drive-thru vaccination site opening at Citi Field, where 100,000 shots have been administered to date."Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" all announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning that they would hold their Broadway reopenings on September 14 The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.