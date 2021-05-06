Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: NYC seeks state approval to offer tourists J&J vaccine

The city will set up mobile vaccination vans, "where tourists go."
"We will be using the J&J vaccine. We will be in Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park, the High Line, a variety of locations," de Blasio said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Connecticut vaccines
Officials say 70% of all adults in Connecticut are expected to be vaccinated with at least one dose by Frida.
This was the first week with no fatalities in Connecticut nursing homes.
Broadway shows start announcing their return dates for post-COVID fall reopening
Several Broadway productions have announced the dates they will welcome theater-goers this fall after city and state leaders green-lit a reopening of the Great White Way at full capacity by mid-September.
Click here for the shows that have announced their opening dates.
NYSE and mask-wearing
The New York Stock Exchange is reportedly updating its guidance to allow fully vaccinated traders to go unmasked. The policy will allow them to take off their masks when socially distanced and sitting at assigned workstations. However, everyone will have to remain masked while moving around the trading floor.
New York City Artist Corps Announced
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city would be investing $25 million to employ 1,500 artists to help bring back arts and culture in New York City. The creation of the New York City Artist Corps will be part of Summer Rising and feature public art, public music performances, and the creation of murals.
COVID improving by July
Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19's toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government Wednesday.
But they also warn that a "substantial increase" in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others.
Paterson Public Schools approve first reopening dates
Paterson Board of Education Commissioners voted Wednesday night to have teachers return to school buildings on Tuesday, June 1st. Teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
Self-contained special education students in grades pre-K through 12 and students in English Language Learners (ELL) newcomers programs at Public School No. 15 and the New Roberto Clemente School will be able to return to school buildings the following week on Tuesday, June 8th. This will allow teachers a week to prepare and get comfortable with the new normal. Students will attend school on a hybrid schedule, and attend classes remotely on Fridays.
Nassau County launching 3-day campaign to get high schoolers vaccinated against COVID-19
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in teens age 16 and up, but questions remain how many will receive the shot in time for summer and all its activities. But with many gearing up for graduation, there is a campaign in Nassau County to get high schoolers vaccinated.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
