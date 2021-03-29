New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccination eligibility expands as FEMA mega-site opens in Newark

The massive site will operate seven days a week at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
And it is close to public transportation, which is expected to increase access.
It is one of 25 FEMA-operated sites around the country.
The opening comes as hundreds of thousands more New Jerseyians are now eligible get their vaccines.
Eligibility expands to essential workers in food production, agriculture, food distribution, eldercare and support logistics.
In addition, clergy, election personnel and judicial system workers are newly eligible as well.
The hope is that the increased eligibility will help slow a troubling rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
"The evidence continues to be that the three vaccines are 100% effective against severe illness and fatality," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "So that continues to be the case, and the basic stuff is still the stuff that works, even against the variants. Face coverings, two preferably, social distancing as we are today, wash your hands with soap and water, take yourself off the field if you've been exposed or don't feel well - and then, at the right point, get tested."
The Newark mega-site has the capacity to administer about 6,000 shots each day, and more than 40,000 a week.
