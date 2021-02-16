coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC records best week yet for vaccinations, mayor says

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City recorded its best week ever last week for COVID vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The city administered 317,227 vaccinations, a record for one week. On one day alone, 55,339 shots were given, setting a single-day record.

In all, 1,336,382 doses have been administered in the city since the vaccine rollout began in December, and more than 10 percent of adults in NYC have received at least one shot.

Still, de Blasio acknowledged, there is room for improvement.

"We need our fair share of vaccine, we are not getting our fair share of vaccine," he said. "We've got about 45% of the state's vaccine sent to New York City, when we are performing about 53% of the vaccinations."

In addition to vaccination totals, the city has also released zip code data on where the shots have been given.

The areas with the highest percentage of adults who have received first doses are:

City Island 10464 -- 26%

Bellerose / Douglaston - Little Neck -- 20%

Meanwhile, there are numerous zip codes with much lower vaccination rates:

East New York / Cypress Hills. 11207 -- 3%

Corona / North Corona 11368 -- 3%



The city has announced the opening of more vaccination sites, at the following locations:

Teachers Prep High School in Brooklyn: Opening Wednesday 2/17, prioritizing home health aides, Brownsville and East New York community. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week

Empire Outlets on Staten Island: Opening Friday 2/19, for Staten Island residents only. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week.

For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
92% of NYC restaurants could not afford Dec. rent due to pandemic: Survey
COVID Vaccine Updates: Governors ask Biden for distribution clarity
103-year-old gets COVID vaccine, thanks to 7 On Your Side
MTA will adjust hours of overnight subway shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
WATCH: NC nurse surprises dad with cancer-free news
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
NYPD adds more than 600 officers to subways after rash of crime
Show More
Draymond Green sounds off on NBA double standards, leaves podium
92% of NYC restaurants could not afford Dec. rent due to pandemic: Survey
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
COVID Vaccine Updates: Governors ask Biden for distribution clarity
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News