New COVID vaccination center opens in Staten Island despite supply shortages

Friday, a new vaccination location opens at the Empire Outlets on Staten Island, but another location in Queens, at martin Van Buren High School, was pushed back to Sunday.
This new vaccine site inside an empty storefront at the new Empire Outlets is for Staten Island residents only, by appointment through the city's website.
It's right next to the ferry terminal and there's parking.
This new city-run neighborhood site is one of two that experienced a delayed opening due to a shortage of vaccine.
The city gets its supply from the state.
The state says their shipments were delayed this week due to the winter storms impacting much of the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledges that it's precious time we won't get back.
"We're just going to have to make up for it as soon as the weather lifts a bit, the ice melts, we can get the trucks out, get the people out, and the vaccine into arms," Dr. Fauci said.
Governor Cuomo said, "Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday."
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants to cut Cuomo out of the process and get the vaccine shipped directly to the city.
Mayor de Blasio expected to attend the opening of the vaccine center in Staten Island later Friday.
So far, New York state has administered 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New York City has updated its vaccine scheduler in 10 different languages. You can visit nyc.gov/vax4nyc to make an appointment in New York City.
For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.
