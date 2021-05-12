coronavirus new york city

NYC opens Grand Central Terminal pop-up, readies to vaccinate kids 12+

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC readies to vaccinate kids 12+

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City opened a pop-up vaccine site at Grand Central Terminal Wednesday, this as the city readies to vaccinate kids 12 and older with the CDC expected to authorize the Pfizer shot for emergency use in that age group.

The Grand Central site is among eight operating at train stations across the city, Long Island, and in Westchester County, with Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for all walk-ins.

EMBED More News Videos

Grand Central among eight vaccine pop-ups operating at train stations across the city, Long Island, and in Westchester County, with Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for all wal


The goal is to make it as convenient as possible for residents, commuters and even tourists.

The MTA is also offering a free seven-day MetroCard or round-trip LIRR/Metro-North ticket as an incentive.

TOP NEWS | 4 attacks in subway system within hours, 2 in Times Square station

MTA Chairman Pat Foye was on hand for the ribbon cutting of the new site in Vanderbilt Hall, and he said if the pilot program is successful, it could be extended.

Meantime, the city is gearing up to offer the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15 beginning Thursday, pending the authorization.

Teens in the new group will have to have parental permission, either in person, over the phone, or via a written form.

"We have a plan to reach young New Yorkers and get them vaccinated," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.


Appointments are recommended, although walk ins are still permitted.

"If all goes according to plan, the city will offer the vaccine to New Yorkers 12 to 15 at multiple sites all across the city, another hopeful milestone in our battle against COVID-19," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said. "There are over 250 sites on the vaccine finder that administer the Pfizer vaccine, including some of most iconic locations like the American Museum of Natural History, Citi Field and Empire Outlets, along with other city hubs, Health+Hospitals facilities, mobile sites, community clinics, and dozens of pharmacies across the city."
De Blasio also announced gift cards for vaccinations.

ALSO READ | You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops
EMBED More News Videos

Eight new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations in New York this week with incentives.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News