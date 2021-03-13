coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 'Keep Schools Open' rallies being held in NY, nationwide

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rallies are scheduled across the New York City area and around the nation in support of the reopening of public schools.

On Saturday morning, a protest took place on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan, while an afternoon rally is scheduled in Yonkers.

The group's main argument is that schools are essential, while advocating for a return to five days a week in-person classes.

New York City's high school students will be heading back into the classroom this month, after the New York City Department of Education announced that high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22.

Meanwhile, the nation's education secretary Miguel Cardona says his top priority is to open schools safely and quickly to provide relief to millions of families.

Cardona also conceded that many school districts don't have the resources to implement some of the mitigation strategies to reopen safely.

MORE NEWS: Former 'Bachelorettes' to replace Chris Harrison in upcoming season, studio says
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" following controversy over racially insensitive comments.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: 15M more NYers to become candidates for vaccine on May 1
COVID Vaccine Updates: Novavax nears end of U.S. trial
Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
7th accuser comes forward as more Dems call for Cuomo's resignation
NYC 'pop-up party' ends with 5 people shot
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
Body cam video released from deadly December Manhattan church shooting
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
COVID Updates: 15M more NYers to become candidates for vaccine on May 1
Show More
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Mom names newborn after officer who delivered her on LI roadside
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
37-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Queens
More TOP STORIES News