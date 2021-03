Coronavirus Update New York City: 'Keep Schools Open' rallies being held in NY, nationwide

EMBED >More News Videos Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" following controversy over racially insensitive comments.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rallies are scheduled across the New York City area and around the nation in support of the reopening of public schools.On Saturday morning, a protest took place on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan, while an afternoon rally is scheduled in Yonkers.The group's main argument is that schools are essential, while advocating for a return to five days a week in-person classes.New York City's high school students will be heading back into the classroom this month, after the New York City Department of Education announced that high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22.Meanwhile, the nation's education secretary Miguel Cardona says his top priority is to open schools safely and quickly to provide relief to millions of families.Cardona also conceded that many school districts don't have the resources to implement some of the mitigation strategies to reopen safely.