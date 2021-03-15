coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: CT to accelerate vaccine schedule, expanding to all adults over 16 by April 5

Connecticut (WABC) -- Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is accelerating Connecticut's age-based rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to proceed on a quicker schedule than was originally anticipated when it was announced last month.

The revised schedule, which tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to all adults over the age of 16 by April 5, comes as the state was informed by the Biden administration that it should anticipate receiving a significant increase in supplies of all three federally authorized vaccines over the next several weeks.

Connecticut officials say they continue to rank among the top five states in the nation in the percentage of population that has been vaccinated.

"We have some of the best and most dedicated providers in Connecticut who have been working around-the-clock to create the infrastructure that will provide vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible," Lamont said. "Based on our discussions with the federal government regarding vaccine allocation, we anticipate receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April. This allotment, combined with our state's strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible. It's still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day."


Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Connecticut include:

- All individuals age 55 and older
- Healthcare personnel
- Medical first responders
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Residents and staff of select congregate settings
- PreK-12 school staff and professional childcare providers.

Going forward, Connecticut's rollout of the vaccine will proceed on the following schedule:

- March 19: Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45 to 54
- April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16 to 44

The state says they will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

All eligible individuals in Connecticut who would like to receive the vaccine must make an appointment in advance. Information on making an appointment and finding the closest available clinic can be found online at ct.gov/covidvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224. The assist line is available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



