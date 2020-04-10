coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic

COVID-19 News and Information
By
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A Brooklyn couple has found creative ways to keep their date nights fresh and exciting during the pandemic.

High school sweethearts Jasmin and Dean Gaskin fell in love young.

"We've been together for 20 years and married for five," Jasmin Gaskin said.

Their wedding took place in Cabo, Mexico, a place they were supposed to return to this year to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

RELATED | MTA not impressed by wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot

"Because of COVID it wasn't a reality," Dean Gaskin said.

Jasmin Gaskin says the couple wasn't comfortable eating at restaurants, but they love date nights.

So they took it upon themselves to get creative, taking date night wherever they wanted, like the Brooklyn Bridge.


"I'm a sucker for nice views, food and views," Jasmine Gaskin said.

They ordered takeout and set up a table with impressive decor.

"I'm a decor guy," Dean Gaskin said. "We went to Century 21, TJ Maxx and bought table settings, succulent plants."

Another evening date night was at Coney Island, where the pair had candles carefully laid on the sand.

RELATED | Long Island couple defies all odds, ties knot amid pandemic and Isaias

All those items were packed neatly in a suitcase in the back of their car.

They say it's a labor of love that's well worth it.

So far the couple has had four date nights.

They always look to change the vibe, but never forget the reason and meaning behind each one of them.

"Keeping it simple during this time is key, especially romance, you can always go to the fancy restaurants and buy jewelry, but those things are limited, taking it back to the essence," Gaskin said.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusmarriagehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbrooklyn bridgehospitalconey islandweddingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
COVID-19 Updates: Big East cancels fall sports as Big 12 moves forward
COVID News: Homeless ruining quality of life on UWS, residents say
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen set on fire, police searching for suspect
Utility wire fire leaves some NYC residents in the dark
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
Mom desperate to receive raised funds after son's sudden death
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
MTA not impressed by wedding party's 5th Ave photo shoot
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
Show More
COVID News: Homeless ruining quality of life on UWS, residents say
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; to close nearly 300 stores
Early symptoms could indicate severity of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
Woman praises police efforts in finding missing mother: Exclusive
More TOP STORIES News