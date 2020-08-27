coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY colleges ramp up safety protocols as Cuomo sets positive case threshold

COVID-19 News and Information
By
PURCHASE, Westchester Co. (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo set a threshold for colleges if a cluster of COVID-19 cases develops.

The threshold would require colleges in New York to switch to two weeks of full remote instruction if the number of cases reaches 100 or 5% of resident students, faculty, and staff, whichever number is less.

At that point, there will be a reassessment.

Many schools are ramping up their safety protocols in hopes of preventing clusters.

It's the calm, before the controlled start of the academic year at Purchase College.

Classes are set to begin Monday, but there are already students from out of town on campus, they are under quarantine.

More students will arrive Saturday, that's when the school will begin monitoring people for symptoms and COVID-19 testing begins.

The number of students who will be attending classes in person has been limited to under 1,000, about a quarter of the student body.

The rest, like Calista Janicki, will be learning remotely.

"I think Purchase is smart for not letting everyone back immediately and giving people the choice to stay on campus if they really need to," Janicki said.

Like all colleges, Purchase has put safety measures in place, but schools around the country are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.

"I think this allows us to really, on an evidence-based way, work with our county health departments, work with our state health departments to have maximum protection so applaud the move of the governor today," SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

Students at Purchase will have their own room and bathroom and SUNY will be utilizing pool testing several times during the semester.

Positive cases will be isolated.

"We have quarantine spaces for them on campus. Their food is delivered to them. Health and check-ins are available to them," Purchase College Interim President Dennis Craig said.

There are 60 quarantine beds on campus.

Craig says he is optimistic, but he acknowledges that there are no guarantees, saying the school year remains "a fluid situation."

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkwestchester countypurchasereopen westchestermedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countyreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcollegehealth careviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIST: How Tri-State colleges and universities are opening for fall
COVID-19 Updates: FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test
abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall: Your questions answered
Suffolk County wants to keep NYC summer tourists who fled COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms spark tornado watches, warnings
Mother prays for teen son in coma after NYC hit and run
Car careens into outdoor dining area, injures woman
Shots fired at shark amid close encounter with Coast Guard
Man yanks necklace off elderly woman's neck waiting for elevator
2 women stabbed during dispute in front of New York Public Library
Teen arrested in NYC stray-bullet shooting that killed professor
Show More
Suffolk County wants to keep NYC summer tourists who fled COVID
Tropical Storm Laura updates: 4 dead in Louisiana; Trump to visit
Microschools, learning pods provide other option for remote learning
NYC students to have in-person teacher and remote teacher
7 On Your Side helps New Jersey grandmother beat COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News