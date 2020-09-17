Coronavirus News: 1st of its kind PPE store now open in Herald Square

CV-19 Essential sells everything from cell phone sanitizers and portable air purifiers to plexiglass dividers and UV lights, and the public is encouraged to check out the store's Safe Zone Interactive Experience Center where they can try out the gadgets.
Tony Park, the owner of popular NYC Korean BBQ Samwon Garden, was expanding his delivery menu in mid-March to include care packages that customers could use to replicate the restaurant's food in the comfort of their own homes.
He also threw in masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer with each order, as the items were in high demand at the time and provided an incentive for customers to order delivery and feel safe in doing so.
As he navigated the PPE shortage and installed additional safety measures at his eateries and residential properties -- including UV light systems, facial thermal devices, anti-microbial film, plexiglass and restroom sanitation systems -- word spread that he had unique sanitizing equipment and an idea was born.
"Everybody kept coming to me and saying 'oh, I need more wipes, sanitizer, I don't know where to get the alcohol wipes, or there's no plexiglass in New York,' so I started importing plexiglass by the container and then I had all this product," Park said.
Shortly thereafter, Park founded CV-19 Essential, which opened to the public on Wednesday.
The growing list of customers includes the newly-opened greenhouse-concept Gnoccheria, Keste Pizza and Vino, Essen, Scarpetta, David Burke Tavern, The Elizabeth Morrow School (New Jersey School), New Bank, Lenwich, and Moinian Group.
"The goal of the store is to serve more communities and to serve people across industries, whether it's a family wanting to make their apartment safer or a retail or restaurant business owner like me, a company wanting to make their office safe for employees, or a school; I want to lend my knowledge to help people," Park said.
The CV19 Essential Store and Safe Zone Interactive Experience Center is located at 41 West 35th Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit CV19Essential.com/
