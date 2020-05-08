Coronavirus News: Staten Island nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A nurse on Staten Island is accused of stealing and using the credit card of a dying COVID-19 patient.Danielle Conti, 43, a nurse at Staten Island University Hospital, is facing several charges -- including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.Police say she used the dying patient's credit card to buy gas and groceries. She allegedly stole the card while making her rounds at the hospital.The victim, who lived on Staten Island, died on April 12.A relative noticed the unauthorized $60.23 charge while going through the victim's finances after his death and called police on April 28.The hospital released a statement:"Danielle Conti has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges. We are working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation. Ms. Conti has been an employee since 2007."