coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Staten Island nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A nurse on Staten Island is accused of stealing and using the credit card of a dying COVID-19 patient.

Danielle Conti, 43, a nurse at Staten Island University Hospital, is facing several charges -- including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Police say she used the dying patient's credit card to buy gas and groceries. She allegedly stole the card while making her rounds at the hospital.

The victim, who lived on Staten Island, died on April 12.

A relative noticed the unauthorized $60.23 charge while going through the victim's finances after his death and called police on April 28.

The hospital released a statement:

"Danielle Conti has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges. We are working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation. Ms. Conti has been an employee since 2007."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtharresthospitalnursesnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Bone marrow and organ donations down due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
Show More
Michael Halkias, owner of Grand Prospect Hall, dead of COVID-19
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Laundry workers say they were fired for staying home sick
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News