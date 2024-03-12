Darryl Strawberry says he is recovering after heart attack

Doctors put a stent in the the former MLB All-Star slugger after he suffered a heart attack.

Doctors put a stent in the the former MLB All-Star slugger after he suffered a heart attack.

Doctors put a stent in the the former MLB All-Star slugger after he suffered a heart attack.

Doctors put a stent in the the former MLB All-Star slugger after he suffered a heart attack.

Former MLB All-Star slugger Darryl Strawberry is recovering after suffering a heart attack, he posted Monday night on social media.

"Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," Strawberry wrote in an Instagram post."I am so happy and honored to report that all is well."

Strawberry, who turns 62 on Tuesday, said he was treated at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, where medical staff performed a stent procedure that brought his heart to "total restoration."

An eight-time All-Star and the 1983 National League Rookie of the Year, Strawberry played 17 seasons in the major leagues after being drafted first overall by the New York Mets in 1980. He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases for his career and won three World Series titles, one with the Mets and two with the New York Yankees.

The Mets announced in January they will retire Strawberry's No. 18 on June 1.