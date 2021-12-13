Up Close: Ambitious plans for new NYC schools chancellor; Dr. Chokshi on rising COVID cases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we learn more about New York City's next chancellor of public schools and what his plans are for the country's largest school system.Newly appointed chancellor David Banks will be tasked with the huge responsibility of educating students, a majority of whom are economically disadvantaged.Also ahead, we talk to the New York City commissioner of health on how much longer the number of COVID cases will continue to rise.It's the pandemic that won't quit. The death toll is expected to hit 837,000 by year's end.The delta variant the is the big killer, and the victims, nearly all of them are unvaccinated Americans. And now with the omicron variant -- the virus is spreading faster.Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi has his take on how much longer the number of covid cases will keep rising.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.