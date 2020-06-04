George Floyd

George Floyd protests updates: Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo defend police actions against protesters

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd drew thousands of people on Wednesday, but were broken up by police as rain poured down about an hour after the city's 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Some refusing police orders were shoved, and some were hit with batons. At times police used tactics like pepper spray that had brought outrage previously.

Related: 'No more tolerance:' NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after 8 p.m. curfew

Police arrested 180 people.

The scene unfolded in Cadman Plaza, where Thursday thousands gathered for a memorial service and march to honor George Floyd.

"Overwhelmingly peaceful," Mayor de Blasio said of the protests. "A very few acts of vandalism." He said that he thought the curfew worked.
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports that hours after Wednesday's curfew went into effect, thousands of people still continued to defy the curfew in Brooklyn and Manhattan.



But, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who witnessed some of the arrests, tweeted, "I can't believe what I just witnessed & experienced. The force used on nonviolent protestors was disgusting. No looting/no fires. Chants of 'peaceful protest'..."

Williams also called the curfew ill-advised and said he was ashamed of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports mostly peaceful protests continued after curfew for a second night in New York City.



The mayor said police have used "a lot of restraint" overall and added, "but if there's anything that needs to be reviewed, it will be."

Cuomo said, "If they hit somebody, if somebody's standing there and they just walked up to somebody and hit them with a baton, clearly that's wrong. But I don't believe that's what happened. If they did that, it's wrong."

The governor and mayor said protesters should abide by the 8 p.m. curfew put in place earlier this week to deter the violence, vandalism and destruction that followed protests Sunday and Monday nights.

"If you are violating the curfew and you refuse to leave so you continue to violate the curfew, the police officers have to enforce the law, which is: you're supposed to off the street," Cuomo said.

The mayor said, "If at a certain point, officers say, 'It's time, people need to go now,' people need to listen to that."

The citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, is set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

Wednesday night unfolded without the vandalism and smash-and-grab sprees that forced merchants around the city to board their stores up preemptively, but police said a man ambushed officers on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn shortly before midnight, stabbing him in the neck. The attacker was shot by responding officers and was in critical condition. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands in the chaos, but all three wounded officers were expected to recover.

Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, who was stabbed in the neck, and the other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, were expected to recover. De Blasio said he was "not going to theorize on" possible motives for the attack.

"Our officers were simply trying to protect our community," the mayor said. "The officers who were wounded represent all that is great about the city."

Earlier Wednesday, peaceful marches took place citywide with no reports of violence or looting, demonstrators making their voices heard.

In the early evening, hundreds rallied outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, on the Upper East Side shortly before the curfew started at 8:00 p.m.


Marchers sat in silence for several minutes in front of the mansion - many with fists and signs raised - in honor of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer pushed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Prosecutors charged the officer with a new more serious charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.

The updated criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin says the officer's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.

Hundreds of protesters were in Manhattan's Washington Square Park when the charges were announced.

"It's not enough," protester Jonathan Roldan said, contending all four officers should've been charged from the start. "Right now, we're still marching because it's not enough that they got arrested. There needs to be systematic change."

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:
Wednesday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

Police officers wounded in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynunion squaremanhattansohoprotestnypdvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE: NYC memorial march for George Floyd in Brooklyn
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NYC memorial march for George Floyd in Brooklyn
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
'No more tolerance': NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after curfew
Rules for NJ retailers reopening to customers on June 15
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
Show More
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
MTA expands OMNY readers, accelerates bus timeline by 6 months
Westchester, Rockland, LI to enter Phase II reopening next week
NYC Phase 1 starts Monday, Phase 2 slated for early July
Knife-wielding man shot by police outside NYC deli: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News