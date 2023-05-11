4 die after lithium-ion battery sparks weekend fire at Washington Heights apartment

Two people died after four were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside an apartment on West 190th Street in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two more people have died after a fire last weekend caused by a lithium-ion battery, bringing the total number of victims to four.

Officials said Thursday that the remaining two critically injured victims died of their injuries.

Two of the victims were previously pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The apartment went up in flames Sunday afternoon at 565 West 190th Street.

The FDNY said the fire marshal determined a lithium-ion battery sparked the flames in the fourth-floor apartment.

Neighbors said Sunday they were worried about the victims. All the victims are adults, but one in particular had neighbors very concerned - a 98-year-old woman who has lived in the building for at least 40 years. She is like a grandmother figure to many of the neighbors who grew up with her.

Firefighters are urging anyone who has lithium-ion batteries in their home to ensure they are using them safely.

