More cold coming? Finally real snow? Or another warmish winter? Lee is going long range into December and shares his early thoughts.

Why winter may have to wait in December | Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In his latest podcast update, WABC-TV Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg goes long range into December.

Does the exceptional cold and flurries in late November around New York City (and heavy snows upstate) suggest an early start to a bone-chilling and snowy winter?

Lee digs into the record books to see if there are any correlations. And then, he examines the atmospheric trends in the first half of December, and whether they favor continued cold or the return of warmer weather.

IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LITTLE WHILE FOR THIS WEATHER PATTERN TO GEL. Lee Goldberg

In the second half of the month, he looks at the polar vortex, and explains why a strong one doesn't bode well for cold down here, but he sees a signal of PV weakening, and that could potentially offer opportunities for wintry weather later in the month. He explains how that could work.

Finally, he looks at the coronal mass ejection from the sun, and how the subsequent solar storm could produce brilliant Northern Lights for those lucky to be in their path. He shares his predictions.

You can watch the complete episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the player on this page, but to enjoy an even better viewing experience, and binge earlier episodes, we invite you to watch on our streaming app, available on whatever device you use to stream. Just search for ABC 7 New York in your preferred app store.