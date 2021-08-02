Health care workers in NJ must get vaccinated or test, Murphy says

Full compliance is required by September 7th.
"Our mandate is the floor. If we do not see significant increases in vaccination rates among the employees in these settings, we are ready and willing to require all staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment," Murphy said.
Private-sector employers may implement a more rigorous mandate, the governor added.
The vaccination mandate is applicable to the following employers:
- Ancora Psychiatric Hospital
- Ann Klein Forensic Center
- Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital
- Trenton Psychiatric Hospital
- Paramus Veterans Memorial Home
- Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home
- Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
- Developmental Centers
- University Hospital
- State correctional facilities
- Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities
- Long-term care and assisted-living facilities
- County jails
- Acute-care hospitals and specialty hospitals
- Short-term and post-acute inpatient rehabs
- Licensed behavioral health facilities
- Home health agencies
Governor Murphy reported that 4,909,743 people are fully vaccinated. But among the vaccinated there have been 6,381 COVID cases, up 0.13%, 195 hospitalizations, and 50 deaths.
ALSO TRENDING | Broadway theaters announce audience COVID vaccine, mask requirements
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question