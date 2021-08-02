Health care workers in NJ must get vaccinated or test, Murphy says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10920022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced that all employees in certain health care facilities and other high-risk congregate settings in New Jersey will be required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.Full compliance is required by September 7th."Our mandate is the floor. If we do not see significant increases in vaccination rates among the employees in these settings, we are ready and willing to require all staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment," Murphy said.Private-sector employers may implement a more rigorous mandate, the governor added.The vaccination mandate is applicable to the following employers:- Ancora Psychiatric Hospital- Ann Klein Forensic Center- Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital- Trenton Psychiatric Hospital- Paramus Veterans Memorial Home- Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home- Vineland Veterans Memorial Home- Developmental Centers- University Hospital- State correctional facilities- Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities- Long-term care and assisted-living facilities- County jails- Acute-care hospitals and specialty hospitals- Short-term and post-acute inpatient rehabs- Licensed behavioral health facilities- Home health agenciesGovernor Murphy reported that 4,909,743 people are fully vaccinated. But among the vaccinated there have been 6,381 COVID cases, up 0.13%, 195 hospitalizations, and 50 deaths.