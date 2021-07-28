coronavirus new york

NY adds hospital vaccine mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office' by Labor Day

Raw Video: Cuomo unveils new rules for state workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced vaccination rules for state workers and state-run hospitals Wednesday, and for many, there will be no weekly testing option rather than getting the COVID-19 shot.

All patient-facing health care workers in state-run hospitals must get vaccinated, with no testing option, Cuomo said.

"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event," he said. "We want to make sure those workers are vaccinated, period."

After the CDC released new guidance on indoor masking for areas seeing spikes in COVID cases, local leaders are revisiting the current policies.


In addition, beginning Labor Day, all state employees will be required to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

"President Biden is reported to announce soon that all federal employees be vaccinated or get tested," Cuomo said. "New York state is doing the same. We are working with our unions to implement this program quickly and fairly, but we want to get it done by Labor Day. And I encourage all local governments to do the same. It's smart, it's fair, it's in everyone's interests."

He also called for state employers to bring employees back in the office by Labor Day.

"Let's pick Labor Day as a date," he said. "Say to your workforce, by Labor Day, everyone is back in the office."

School districts in areas of highest transmission should consider taking more aggressive actions, he said.

"I understand the politics, but I understand if we don't take the right actions, schools can become super spreaders in September," he said. "It can happen. We've seen it happen before."

Cuomo also called on private sector businesses to incentivize vaccinations.

"You can admit vaccinated only people in your establishments," he said. "I can argue it's a smart business. I think its good business for the private sector and a real incentive for people to get the vaccine.

The state reported 2,203 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, up from 275 on June 28.

"The increase in the numbers is real," he said.

Roughly 75% of adults in the state have been vaccinated.

EMBED More News Videos

A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant, suggests new data released by Pfizer.


In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced a new vaccine incentive. Starting Friday, anyone who gets a first dose of the COVID vaccine at any city-run site will get $100.

"We will say we are really glad that you got vaccinated for yourself, for your family, for your community, and here's $100, thank you for doing the right thing," he said. "And not only do you get the $100, you then qualify to be able to do everything else that is wonderful in this city, including the amazing concerts coming up."

Despite people being vaccinated and still getting COVID, so-called breakthrough infections, more than 97% of the people in the hospital with COVID across the country are unvaccinated.

