Coronavirus Updates: 1,000 new cases every hour in the US

Vaccination rates at a crawl 548,000 shots per day. That's down 84% since mid-April when 3.4 million shots were given each day.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is drawing a line between those who are falling sick the most and those not getting the shot.
"People who are unvaccinated are more likely to get severe symptoms and end up in the hospital and what we're seeing now is that children are now more likely to be unvaccinated," Walensky said.
Woman goes viral after getting kicked off cruise ship over positive COVID test
A woman from the Bronx went viral for video she took while being booted from a cruise over a positive COVID-19 test.
Laura Angelo says it was all a mistake, but cruise lines have strict measures in place to protect passengers.
New LA County health order requires face coverings indoors as COVID cases spike
Citing continued increases in transmission of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is re-implementing a mandate requiring residents to wear masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
The county previously only recommended mask-wearing indoors. The new mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday night, officials announced Thursday.
Clinical study testing COVID vaccine on kids under 12
There is growing concern about keeping children and teens safe from COVID-19 as cases around the country increase. With younger people still not eligible to get the vaccine, studies are being done to see how safe the vaccine is for them.
Yankees-Red Sox game postponed
The Yankees' post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox had to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among six New York Yankees players. It's not yet known if Friday's game will be canceled too.
Pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Wandy Peralta tested positive, and later Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka, and Gio Urshela.
The Red Sox-Yankees game for tonight has been postponed, because of positive COVID tests within the Yankees' ranks.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2021
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite having been previously vaccinated for the disease.
In a video posted on his social media accounts, Iglesias said the diagnosis prompted him to cancel his scheduled shows in San Antonio, Texas. The 90-second clip was captioned: "Announcement I didn't want to make on my bday."
Marriage Bureau reopening
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the New York City Marriage Bureau is reopening this month. Appointments can start being scheduled on Monday, July 19. Marriage licenses will begin to be issued on Friday, July 23.
Vaccines highly effective against COVID hospitalizations, deaths in NYC, study finds
Mayor Bill de Blasio released some compelling numbers on why he says people may want to consider getting vaccinated if they haven't. Officials say the study illustrates how well vaccines work at preventing hospitalization and death. The research was compiled by epidemiologists at Yale University, supported by the Commonwealth Fund. Between January 1, 2021, and June 15, 2021, 98.4% of hospitalizations (36,628 out of 37,211) and 98.8% of deaths (8,069 out of 8,163) from COVID-19 infection were in those who were not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people accounted for 1.6% (583) hospitalizations and 1.2% (94) deaths. The epidemiologists estimated that New York City's vaccination campaign has prevented about 250,000 COVID-19 cases, 44,000 hospitalizations and 8,300 deaths from COVID-19 infection since the start of vaccination through July 1, 2021.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
