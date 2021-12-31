vault

From 1991: Dick Clark looks back on New Year's Rockin' Eve history

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tonight, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," we are opening up the Eyewitness News Vault to revisit another milestone moment.

On Dec. 31, 1991, 30 years ago tonight, Eyewitness News anchor Roz Abrams interviewed Clark on the occasion of the show's 20th anniversary, and his enthusiasm and excitement for the tradition he began are wonderful to see.

We hope you enjoy this throwback to the eve of 1992.

