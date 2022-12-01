'Director of Rodent Mitigation' could make more than $120K to eradicate city's rat population

The city is searching for the perfect candidate to lead the war on rats and come up with strategies for eradicating the rodents.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is seeking applicants who are suited to be a rat czar.

The officials title of the new role is actually "Director of Rodent Mitigation" and the person in this position will be the face of NYC's war on rats.

The actual job posting uses terms like "bloodthirsty" and "vehemence for vermin" to describe the candidate the city needs.

In November, Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation, known as the Rat Action Plan, in an initiative to clean up NYC. The city says rat sightings are up 142% since before the pandemic.

"People are not going to want to live here, they're not going to want to work here or visit her if they're seeing rats all the time," New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said last month.

Just a few days ago, the city announced it was partnering with a clothing company to make t-shirts that promote their anti-rat agenda.

This idea was inspired by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch's stern, and now viral, message to the rat population last month.

Anyone who feels strongly about coming up with strategies to eradicate the rodent population can apply to be Director of Rodent Mitigation on the city's website.

The position's salary will range from $120,000 to $170,000.