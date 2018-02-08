SMUGGLING

Correction officers took bribes to smuggle drugs into NYC prisons, investigators say

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has the details on the correction officers accused of smuggling drugs. (Photos/NYC Department of Investigation)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two New York City correction officers are among seven people charged in connection with a drug smuggling scheme at city prison facilities.

The NYC Department of Investigation announced the charges in a six-count indictment Thursday.

Court documents allege that correction officers Christian Mizell, 48, of Queens, and Carl Noel, 32, of Manhattan, received thousands of dollars in bribes to smuggle marijuana and other contraband past DOC security that would later be sold inside the prison.

Officials said Warren Green 40, of Pine City, NY, and Patrick Johnson, 27, of the Bronx, both in prison on unrelated felony offenses, arranged for the pot and contraband to be packaged and delivered covertly to the correction officers by Robert Martino (37, of Queens), Malik Holloway and Asha Patterson.

"Drug traffickers are notorious for their smuggling methods, but this case demonstrated the defendants' ability to bypass security altogether," DEA Special Agent-in-Charge James Hunt said in a news release. "With two correction officers as members of the organization, the defendants allegedly pushed contraband into prison for resale to inmates. Today's arrests are a result of law enforcement partnerships and hard work."
The DOI released this surveillance video, which shows a DOI investigator going undercover as a correction officer at the Manhattan Detention Center and Brooklyn Detention Center last September:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch surveillance video from the NYC Department of Investigation showing an undercover investigator bring contraband into jail without detection.



Here's an explanation from the DOI as to how the operation unfolded:
Throughout the operation, DOI's undercover investigator carried two scalpel blades, complete with handles and blade covers, twenty-six point eight grams of marijuana, and five strips of suboxone (a prescription opioid similar to methadone) into both MDC and BKDC. Despite DOC directives stating that all staff members must successfully pass through a magnetometer before entering a facility, DOI's undercover investigator was able to pass through all screening checkpoints - sometimes twice - without being searched or detected.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jailcorrection officerdrugsillegal drugssmugglingbriberyNew York CityQueensManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SMUGGLING
$73 million worth of fake Nike Air Jordans confiscated in NJ
10 airline employees busted in airport drug trafficking sting
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
Police: Trailer 'full of people' found in Texas
More smuggling
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News