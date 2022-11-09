Limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards available at some MTA subway stations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is releasing limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer's new greatest hits album.
MetroCard vending machines at four high-traffic Manhattan subway stations will be stacked with 50,000 limited-edition cards.
The MTA says in the spirit of riders using the transit system and "working 9 to 5," MetroCards will be available for purchase as early as Wednesday.
The cards will be available at 34th Street Penn Station, Herald Square, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square.
