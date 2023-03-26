Up Close: Will Trump be indicted?

On this episode of Up Close, the waiting game for a vote on a historic indictment of the former President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, the waiting game for a vote on a historic indictment of the former President Donald Trump.

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump over hush money payments delayed until next week at the earliest a vote on whether to indict the former president.

Security has been beefed up at Trump Tower, the court house in Lower Manhattan and some other locations as we wait for a grand jury to decide.

The investigation centers on a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Then Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid the money to Daniels and was reimbursed by Trump through his company as legal fees.

Congressman Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, joins us on this episode of Up Close.

He was the lead majority counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against then President Trump and lead counsel for House managers in the impeachment trial.

