Tri-state remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day starting with rally in Newark

A rally in Newark on Sunday honors the life and legacy of Dr. King. Then on MLK Day, the Empire State Building will be lit up in color to celebrate him.

Events are being held for Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the Tri-state over this holiday weekend.

A march and rally will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Newark at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The People's Organization for Progress has held this "We Won't Go Back" event observing Dr. King's birthday for nearly 35 years.

"The forces racism, white supremacy, and fascism in this country are trying to drag us backward to an era before the Civil Rights Movement and even the New Deal. We are marching on January 15th to let them know that we won't go back," said POP's Chairman Lawrence Hamm.

Monday, the federal holiday dedicated to Dr. King's legacy will be marked by the colorful Empire State Building in NYC.

The building will pay tribute with its famous tower lights shining in red, black and green in honor of the civil rights icon.

