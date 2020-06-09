Reopen News: Dunkin' plans to hire 25K employees as more stores reopen after COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dunkin' says its franchise owners are planning to hire up to 25,000 employees as locations start to reopen.Officials with the doughnut and coffee chain say a range of of positions need to be filled -- from entry-level to management roles.As one of the hardest hit areas by the pandemic, Dunkin' will be putting an extra focus on hiring for stores in New York City.The company launched an ad campaign Monday to support recruiting efforts.A restaurant analyst says many of the new hires may be replacements for workers who were let go or chose to stop working because of the COVID-19 pandemic.