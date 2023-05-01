Over 30 injured, multiple fatalities in highway crashes during Illinois dust storm

A crash can be seen during a dust storm downstate Illinois Monday.

Illinois State Police said incident began just after 11 a.m.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. -- Over 30 people were injured and several are dead after a number of crashes during a dust storm on an Illinois interstate Monday, officials said.

At least 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 cars were involved in the crashes just after 11 a.m. local time. They started on the northbound side of I-55, and some eventually took place on the southbound side as well, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded for multiple crashes with injuries, due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway.

More than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The crashes occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. Two semitrailers caught fire.

Visibility is low due to blowing dust. The roadway is not expected to reopen until at least Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe everyone has been transported from the scene, but officials were conducting a second search of vehicles Monday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, tweeted, "My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more. Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

