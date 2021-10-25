Politics

NYC mayoral candidates stump ahead of final debate co-hosted by WABC

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC mayoral candidates stump ahead of final debate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa took to the streets Monday to campaign ahead of the final New York City mayoral debate co-hosted by WABC.

More than 30,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballots.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams campaigned in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, going door-to-door discussing quality of life concerns with small business owners.

He has vowed to jumpstart the New York economy still suffering from the pandemic.

Adams' opponent, Republican Curtis Sliwa on Monday, joined in a rally and protest over vaccine mandates.

Adams has said he supports the mayor's order to city workers -- either get vaccinated or no pay.

"Stop this nonsense, end the mandates, it should be as it was originally for cops and firefighters," Sliwa said. "Encourage vaccination. I'm vaccinated. If you can't or won't be vaccinated test them once a week."

That's after a weekend in which both candidates rallied voters.

But the two men have very different ideas for fixing the alarming spike in crime, with Sliwa calling for more arrests for shootings.

"Three out of four have resulted in men shooting other individuals and never being arrested," Sliwa said. "That's like an advertisement to come on into Brooklyn and conduct a shootout."

"We keep talking about the crime that takes place on Lenox Avenue, but the crime takes place in the system where you see 5% of Black and brown children never reach proficiency," Adams said. "If you don't educate you will incarcerate."



Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter will moderate the final mayoral debate Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

You can submit your questions for the candidates HERE.

RELATED | New York City mayor's race: How to vote early

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

MORE NEWS | NYC union group demands $500 payments for vaccinated workers
EMBED More News Videos

An umbrella group representing public employees in the New York City, is demanding $500 payments for workers who already got the COVID vaccine.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityvotingeric adamselection daypoliticselectionnyc mayor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News