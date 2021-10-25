NYC mayoral candidates stump ahead of final debate co-hosted by WABC

More than 30,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballots.
Democratic candidate Eric Adams campaigned in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, going door-to-door discussing quality of life concerns with small business owners.
He has vowed to jumpstart the New York economy still suffering from the pandemic.
Adams' opponent, Republican Curtis Sliwa on Monday, joined in a rally and protest over vaccine mandates.
Adams has said he supports the mayor's order to city workers -- either get vaccinated or no pay.
"Stop this nonsense, end the mandates, it should be as it was originally for cops and firefighters," Sliwa said. "Encourage vaccination. I'm vaccinated. If you can't or won't be vaccinated test them once a week."
That's after a weekend in which both candidates rallied voters.
But the two men have very different ideas for fixing the alarming spike in crime, with Sliwa calling for more arrests for shootings.
"Three out of four have resulted in men shooting other individuals and never being arrested," Sliwa said. "That's like an advertisement to come on into Brooklyn and conduct a shootout."
"We keep talking about the crime that takes place on Lenox Avenue, but the crime takes place in the system where you see 5% of Black and brown children never reach proficiency," Adams said. "If you don't educate you will incarcerate."
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.
