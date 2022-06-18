primary election

Early voting starts in New York primary elections

EMBED <>More Videos

Early voting starts in New York gubernatorial primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers began going to the polls Saturday to cast early votes in a primary election that could determine whether Gov. Kathy Hochul keeps her job.

Select polling places will be open for early votes across the state through June 26, ahead of the June 28 primary.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.

Primary races for lieutenant governor, state Assembly and judicial delegates are also on the ballot.

Democrats have an outsized voter registration edge in New York, but Republicans are hoping to win over suburban and rural voters by blaming Democrats for crime and sluggish economic gains outside of New York City.

New Yorkers can again choose to vote by absentee ballot rather than face the risk of catching COVID-19 at polling sites through the rest of 2022.

New York will hold another primary Aug. 23 for state Senate and U.S. House races. The primary election for those offices was delayed because of a legal fight over Democrats' efforts to gerrymander new political district maps.

Those maps were ultimately thrown out by courts, which declared that they had been enacted improperly, and redrawn under a judge's supervision.

The state chapter of the League of Women Voters and a small group of Democrats and Republicans, sued by mid-May to delay the state Assembly primary. But their legal efforts floundered, with judges in several rulings saying it's simply too late to delay the June primary.

The office of the state attorney general has opened its election protection hotline to help voters who encounter issues: 866-390-2992.

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color
EMBED More News Videos

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkvoter informationprimary electionvotingnew york city politicsnew york state politicselectionnew york votes
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Democrats face off in last NY governor debate before primary
NYC mayor endorses Governor Kathy Hochul for full term
NY GOP governor candidates debate crime, economy and Trump
Results come in after polls close for New Jersey's primary election
TOP STORIES
1 firefighter killed in Philadelphia building collapse
NJ Transit rail service resumes following Friday night shutdown
AccuWeather: More Like May
Two people drown in separate incidents a few blocks apart in Queens
2 people killed in massive Queens fire
Police arrest woman for pepper spraying group of Asian women in NYC
Nightmare travel continues as 1,000+ more flights canceled Friday
Show More
2 Jersey Shore towns adding extra police to head off unruly parties
2 women,10-year-old girl attacked on bus in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Mayor plans to return to single officer transit patrols, angering PBA
EPA warning highlights drinking water concerns on Long Island
New video released in disappearance of pregnant postal worker
More TOP STORIES News