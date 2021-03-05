80-year-old woman killed after fire sweeps through her East Village apartment

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 80-year-old woman is dead after flames tore through her apartment in the East Village.

Video from the Citizen app showed firefighters responding to the blaze early Friday morning on East 5th Street.

The victim was found unconscious and badly burned inside a 7th floor apartment filled with clutter.

Firefighters say the fire is not suspicious.

They are working to determine if an electrical condition related to an air conditioner may have sparked the blaze.

TRENDING: Dr. Oz helps save man who had no pulse at Newark airport
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports the doctor was returning from Florida with his family.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattaneast villagefdnyfatal firewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire damages businesses, injures firefighters
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today as scandals deepen
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
What you can expect inside movie theaters finally reopening today
US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump
Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape
Show More
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
COVID Vaccine Updates: Average of 2 million vaccinated each day in US
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Man distraught after watching fellow good Samaritan die
NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths: NYT, WSJ
More TOP STORIES News