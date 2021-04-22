coronavirus new jersey

In-person learning to resume in Jersey City starting with Pre-K & 3rd Grade

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City public schools have announced a return to the classroom, despite a recent robocall to parents that said in-person learning would be delayed till September.

On Wednesday, a statement on the Jersey City Public Schools website announced that in-person learning would begin Thursday, April 29, for Pre-K to 3rd Grade students whose parents selected the hybrid model.

Jerey City Board of Education Mussab Ali also posted to Facebook saying that "All other grades will be able to return on May 10."


This comes after a robocall was sent to parents Sunday night, from Superintendent Franklin Walker who said that in-person learning would not restart until September.

Walker said there was not enough staffing to reopen the schools.

"The staff we need for adequate supervision and instruction is not available. On Thursday, we had 458 instruction staff absent and then close to 500 on Friday," he said in a Tweet.



Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who does not control the city's schools, then took to Facebook to blast the decision and call on the school district to "reconsider."



About 20% of parents had informed the school district that they would send their children back the week of April 26 if schools reopened.

Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
