Gov. Murphy, Education Secretary Cardona push in-person learning during school tour

BERGENFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today visited Bergenfield High School to discuss the importance of in-person learning.

Public schools serving over 95% of New Jersey's nearly 1.4 million students are now learning in-person either on a full-time or hybrid schedule.

Governor Murphy has also required all schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, with no remote learning option available.



"We know that in-person learning is crucial to the academic success and social well-being of our students," said Governor Murphy. "I am pleased to say that almost all of New Jersey's students are now back in their classrooms. Bergenfield High School is a shining example of a school community that worked tirelessly to safely reopen its doors to students for five days per week, in-person learning."

"Here at this school and in this state, it is clear that children come first," said Cardona. "Students belong in school and that's what we saw today. The experience for these students is more normal than it was three to four months ago, twelve months ago because of the work led by the Governor, the principal, the superintendent, the Commissioner to make sure we are keeping children first."

